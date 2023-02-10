New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director for Legal Affair, Gary Nimako, has supported calls by the Attorney General for the withdrawal of Covid-19 expenditure report by the Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, from its website.

He explained that Godfred Dame’s action is in accordance with the law as Mr Asiedu flaunted it.

“After doing the audit, the law states that you shall take your report to parliament. Nothing more nothing less. So the Attorney-General cannot be wrong about what he said,” he said on Accra-base Neat FM.

Reacting to NDC’s letter to the Attorney General on withdrawing its letter to the Auditor General, he indicated that a competent lawyer will not interpret article 187 otherwise.

“Lawyers must be consulted when writing anything legal to know whether the content is according to the law or not. Because if someone has written this and is saying that the Attorney General is wrong, then the person is not befitted to be called in the bar of Ghana,” he added.

Mr Dame has advised the Auditor General to withdraw its report on the use of Covid-19 in accordance with Article 187(5) of the Constitution which mandates the Auditor General to submit his report to Parliament and in that report, draw attention to any irregularities in the accounts audited.

The Attorney-General explained it is only after satisfying this constitutional requirement that the report of the Auditor-General may be considered final and relevant action may be taken thereon.

But the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded that Mr Dame withdraws his letter to the Auditor-General over the publication of the Covid-19 audit report on its website.

According to the NDC, the Auditor-General is duty-bound to publish the said report, which is precisely what he has done.