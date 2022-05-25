Police have begun a search for a 12-year-old boy, Francis Totimeh suspected to have drowned in the Dortsedor river along the Afienya-Dawhenya road.

The police say the father of the boy, 57-year-old Solomon Chiatey filed a complaint at about 6:00 pm on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Mr Totimeh was accompanied by his 15-year-old son, James Tetteh Totimeh with whom Francis is said to have gone fishing on the river with around 4:40 pm.

“They were home only for his son James to return informing him that his younger brother Francis got drowned in the river. Police, upon the complaint, proceeded to the scene, but the victim could not be traced,” portions of a statement from the police read.

Police has however assured efforts are underway to get divers to assist with the search for Francis.

The Assemblyman for the area, Habibu Mohammed said an engineering company, Cymain Company Limited had dredged the drain to allow free flow of water but did not leave any safety signs to alert residents and motorists.

He urged residents to exercise caution when using the bridge.