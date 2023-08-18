Deep cracks, potholes, and eroded portions are some of the defining features of the Odorkor-Mallam road, commonly referred to as the K.A. Busia highway.

The situation creates a nuisance and wastes the time of commuters due to heavy vehicular traffic on the road, which links many communities, and also leads Greater Accra to the Central region.

Commercial and private motorists, due to the lack of alternative routes, meander their way to their destinations on daily basis.

This has exposed their vehicles to frequent breakdowns.

Distraught drivers and residents who shared their frustration on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, said the government has taken them for granted.

The irate drivers lamented that their vehicles are in a bad state due to the nature of the roads and with the rising cost of spare parts, they are unable to service the vehicles as they desired.

“Most of the drivers are now at home because we can no longer bare the cost of the spare parts. At least every two weeks you have to fix something on the vehicle,” a driver bemoaned.

Another driver indicated the Ablekuma North Member of Parliament (MP), Sheila Bartels, has not done much to solve the problem, stating the situation gets worse when it rains.

“His father, Kwamena Bartels was a former MP and his legacy and developmental projects in the constituency are unmatched but his daughter has done very little,” he added.

The drivers stated they cannot fathom why government officials have turned a blind eye to the road most of them use when travelling to the Central Region.

They have, therefore, called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix the roads as they count the days to the 2024 election.

