A 35-year-old man has allegedly killed his brother’s wife for refusing his proposal at Uro-mekaa, a village in the Sawla district of the Savannah Region.

The deceased is said to be the wife of the twin brother of suspect Kpeyiri Nieba.

Adom News’ Rebecca Natoma, who followed the story, reported that the victim was putting shea butter in the farm when she was murdered in cold blood.

She explained that, the suspect, married with four children, had wanted to marry his late brother’s wife against her will.

“Kpeyiri Nieba warned its either him or no one so when she heard the victim had gotten a suitor, he followed her to the farm and killed her,” Rebecca narrated.

She said the family of the deceased is still in shock about the heinous crime committed by the father of four.

The Sawla District Police Commander, ASP De-Graft Adjei, who confirmed the murder to Adom News, said the suspect is in their custody.

He said they have begun investigations to enable them process the suspect for court.

ASP De-Graft Adjei said they had to release the body to the family for burial because the morgue at Bole is non-functional.

Meanwhile, family of the deceased is calling on the police to ensure justice is served.

Brother of the deceased, Matin Kugsonajiei, said the spirit of his late sister will rest if the suspect is made to face the full rigours of the law.