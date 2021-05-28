It has been revealed that the daily feeding fee per head in public Senior High Schools (SHS) nationwide is GHS 5.20p.

This is according to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa.

Prof Amankwa revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday while addressing concerns raised by some parents about the feeding under the Free SHS policy.

He explained the amount was initially GHS 4.40p but was increased following a stakeholder engagement.

The amount, he said, caters for the daily breakfast, lunch and supper of the students in each of the schools.

Some school heads in recent times have also lamented about the quality of food the students are served and circumstances under which they have had to use their monies to support feeding.

GES boss, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa

But reacting to the claims, Prof Amankwa opined that could not be the reality on the ground.

To him, it will be impossible for any school head to use their personal monies for such a purpose.

“I want to know if these school heads are using their personal monies because myself as the Director General, I do not have enough funds to provide even meat pie for these students within three days,” he said.

He detailed the food has been budgeted for by the government with the National Buffer Stock supplying non-perishable foodstuffs while funds are provided for the school heads to get the perishable products.

Going further, he stated the programme in recent times have been met with challenges due to the delay in the appointment of Ministers among others in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term.