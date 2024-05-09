An accused person has allegedly defecated in court while the court was in session.

This unfortunate incident occurred in the Bole District Magistrate Court in the Savannah Region which serves several areas including Bole, Sawla, and Damongo.

According to reports, an accused person complained of stomach pains and needed to attend nature’s call.

But due to the absence of toilet facility at the court premises, he defecated in the court room.