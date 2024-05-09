Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah has taken on President Nana Akufo-Addo over claims that re-electing former President, John Mahama would destroy his legacy.

Nana Yaa said Akufo-Addo’s legacy is one nobody would like to continue, not even his Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“How can Mahama come and destroy your legacy? Nobody will come and continue even Bawumia says he has his own vision so he is even running away from the legacy.

“He is saying he will come and remove all the obnoxious and nuisance taxes, so who would want this legacy? Even the man you want to take over doesn’t acknowledge the legacy. He said he is the mate and not the driver, so who will take it?” she questioned on Accra-based TV3.

The President while addressing supporters at a rally in Doboro, Greater Accra urged Ghanaians not to vote for the NDC’s flagbearer in the December elections.

He expressed fear that, electing Mr. Mahama would undermine the strides made during his tenure.

However, Nana Yaa insists the legacy is nothing for the President to boast about.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama in his reply to President Akufo-Addo said he will not continue a legacy of “corruption, bad governance, arrogance, ineptitude, and a bankrupt economy”.

