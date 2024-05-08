The Krachi East Municipal Assembly members have confirmed Charles Gyamfi Boateng as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated Mr Boateng on April 25, 2024, following the death of his predecessor, Bernard Aborkugya Mensah on April 5.

The President’s representative for Oti Region, DSP Daniel Machator (rtd) with a team comprising Rev. Harry Owoo, the Acting Chief Director, Oti Regional Coordinating Council, Issahaku Yakubu, Ag. Municipal Coordinating Director, Krachi East Municipal Assembly were present at the event held at the Regional Coordinating Council Office.

In his welcome address, DSP Machator( Rtd) implored the gathering to vote overwhelmingly for the MCE nominee and elect a Presiding Member.

After the elections, Mr Boateng secured an overwhelming endorsement with 96.6% of the total votes.

For the Presiding Member position, the only contestant Oklu Rockson secured his election with 93.3%.

DSP Machator (Rtd) thanked the Assembly Members for their endorsement and encouraged the elected officials to bring everyone on board and work tirelessly towards the development of the Municipality.

Mr Boateng and Mr Oklu also thanked the assembly members for having confidence in them.

They pledged to work together to ensure that the Krachi East Municipality meets it development agenda.

ALSO READ: