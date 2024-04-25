President Akufo-Addo has nominated Charles Boateng Gyamfi as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti region.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister-designate for the Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, and Representative of the President, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.

The statement said the nomination is in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 constitution, pending approval by the assembly.

This follows the death of the MCE, Bernard Aborkugya Mensah on April 5, 2024.

Mr Aborkugya is said to have fallen unconscious while speaking at matriculation programme at Dambai College of Education.

He unfortunately passed while being rushed to the Worawora Government Hospital.

