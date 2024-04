The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti region, Bernard Aborkugya Mensah has passed on.

Adom News‘ Obremponba K. Owusu reports the unfortunate incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

Mr Aborkugya is said to have fallen unconscious while speaking at matriculation programme at Dambai College of Education.

He unfortunately passed while being rushed to the Worawora Government Hospital.

