The Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has been appointed as the 3rd Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

His extensive involvement in both National and ECOWAS parliamentary activities has equipped him with valuable experience for this significant role.

The 6th ECOWAS Parliament’s inauguration ceremony was held on April 4, 2024, with Guinea’s readmission being a highlight of the event, signaling a move towards regional stability after its political upheavals.

The absence of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso at the ceremony was noted, marking a gap in the community’s unity.

The Republic of Togo, responsible for nominating the Speaker for the 6th Parliament, is yet to announce its candidates, leading to the temporary appointment of Sidie Mohamed Tunis as the ceremonial Speaker, especially since Togo’s parliamentary elections have been deferred to a later date.

The Deputy Speakers’ lineup comprises Nigeria’s Barau Jibrin, Ivory Coast’s Adjaratou Coulibaly, and the Gambia’s Billay G. Tunkara, holding the 1st, 2nd, and 4th positions respectively.

The selection of Deputy Speakers was marked by intense lobbying, with Cabo Verde’s bid falling short due to unmet financial commitments to the ECOWAS, reminiscent of the challenges it faced during the 5th ECOWAS Parliament.

This situation has raised concerns among member states regarding financial participation and its impact on governance.

With the inauguration of the 6th ECOWAS Parliament, the newly elected representatives face the critical responsibility of tackling regional issues and promoting the shared goals of the member nations, against a landscape marked by intricate political and economic dynamics throughout the area.

