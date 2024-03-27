The Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has credited Ghana’s resilience and stability in the face of global challenges to the foresight of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

During a University of Bradford event, the MP remarked on the global economic challenges, stating, “Ghana stands as a beacon of resilience.”

He underscored how many countries have grappled with economic collapse, leading to instability, protests, and widespread hardships driven by unemployment and economic downturns.

In contrast, Mr. Afenyo-Markin pointed out Ghana’s remarkable resilience and stability amidst the global turmoil.

He credited this achievement to the visionary leadership of President Akufo-Addo and his government, along with the unwavering support of Ghana’s resilient citizens.

He stressed the administration’s proactive approach in enacting key policies and initiatives to mitigate the pandemic’s impact.

“It is important to stress that in the aftermath of the global pandemic, many nations across the world have grappled with the devastating effects of economic collapse. This dire situation has precipitated a wave of instability, insecurity, protests, and an array of troubles fueled by unemployment and the harsh economic consequences that have taken a toll on the populace.

“Yet, amidst this global turmoil, Ghana stands as a beacon of resilience and stability, spared from the chaos that has engulfed many. This remarkable feat can be attributed to the visionary leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government and the support of our resilient citizens.”

