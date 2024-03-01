Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has revealed that sodomy is being practised among inmates at the Accra Central prison.

This he said was a revelation made to him by some police officers as a message of caution about his clients being detained at the facility.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who doubles as Efuttu MP disclosed this in reaction to the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill while stressing the need for non-custodial sentence.

“Sodomy takes its roots from the prisons, people get sodomized in our prison and in our cells. I am a practitioner of the law, I have done criminal cases for many years and sometimes when your clients are being sent to cells, the police themselves will tell you that Counsel, make sure ‘sɛɛ omu nfanu nkɔ’ Accra central (make sure that he is not taken to Accra central).

“You ask why, and they tell you ‘ehɔ diɛ ɔmu bɛ yɛnu saasaa, ɔmu bɛ yɛnu sei’ (they will do this and that to him). They tell us, why are we pretending that we don’t know the everyday story on our streets?” he quizzed in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

The Bill passed on Wednesday by Parliament currently proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.

The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force but has been met with fierce criticisms amidst calls for Akufo-Addo for reject it.

However, the lawmaker before the passage opposed the idea of imposing a custodial sentence on individuals involved in LGBTQ+ activities.

This was after Parliament endorsed a minimum custodial sentence of three years and a maximum of five years for individuals found to be willfully promoting, sponsoring, or supporting LGBTQ+ activities.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the condition of the country’s prisons and contended that, they would not offer the necessary rehabilitation for offenders of the law.

