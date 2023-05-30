Deputy Majority Minister, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has reacted to the gory accident at Gomoa Akyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, Mr Afenyo-Markin extended condolences to the families of the victims.

The Effutu Member of Parliament (MP) recounted how his former driver due to his experience saved their lives after a bus collided with theirs.

“I am very sad because that’s a route I use often when going to Simpa for business. Even today I used the road. I took off around 2 am so I’m sure the accident occurred shortly after I passed by. It’s true that most drivers who ply that road drive even when they are turned and sleepy, we’ve chanced on such persons, three or four times.

“Once in 2014, a car bumped into my Ford Expedition. My former driver used experience to save his life and my life. So it’s quite traumatizing.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin advised drivers to rest after driving long hours to prevent such ‘human-error’ accidents.

He added that at least two drivers should be dispatched for long distances and urged passengers to speak up whenever drivers drive carelessly.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after a head-on collision between a Yutong bus and a fuel tanker.

Sixteen persons have been confirmed dead so far while over 40 persons have sustained serious injuries.

The Winneba Fire Service and ambulance service was at the scene where injured victims were rushed to the hospital and bodies of victims were sent to the morgue.

The bus was travelling from Abidjan to Buduburam while the tanker was filled with petrol, travelling from Accra heading towards Takoradi.

