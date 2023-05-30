Deputy Majority Minister, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, recently addressed a prevalent misconception regarding the wealth of parliamentarians.

Contrary to popular belief, he emphasized that legislators are not as affluent as they are often portrayed.

During an appearance on the Adom TV Badwam Show, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu expressed that many MPs find themselves burdened with debt due to their unwavering dedication to their constituents.

He refuted the notion that MPs lead lives of luxury, stating unequivocally that anyone claiming otherwise is spreading falsehoods.

“A lot of MPs are in debt; if someone tells you that MPs are rich, they are deceiving you. Many of us have made tremendous sacrifices for the sake of our constituents, which has left us in dire financial situations,” remarked Mr. Afenyo-Markin.

Highlighting an intriguing contrast, he noted that in the Western world, numerous wealthy individuals receive government sponsorship, unlike in Ghana.

This disparity further contributes to the financial challenges faced by Ghanaian politicians.

In light of these circumstances, Mr. Afenyo-Markin called upon Ghanaians to seize the available opportunities and lend support to alleviate the burdens borne by politicians.

By making good use of these opportunities, the stress experienced by public servants could be significantly reduced.

