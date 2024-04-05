Lithium mining company, Atlantic Lithium has submitted an application to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

This is in fulfillment of the company’s commitment to ensure Ghanaian participation in the new discovery of lithium in the Central region.

Atlantic Lithium, which will operate in the Ewoyaa basin has the Mineral Investment and Income Fund (MIIF) as the 4th largest shareholder.

Joy Business is learning that the company is expected to list on the Ghanaian bourse by the third quarter of 2024.

The Chief Executive of the MIIF, Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, in a meeting with some Canadian Investors in Toronto disclosed that the move is part of initiatives to boost the country’s capital market growth with natural resource backed investments.

Atlantic Lithium has submitted its application for listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange, following the announcement of a high-grade results from resource drilling completed at the flagship Ewoyaa lithium project in the Central Region of Ghana.

The company signed a 15-year mining lease agreement with the government of Ghana last year for the mining and processing of Lithium within the period with an initial investment of about $33 million the MIIF.

The listing on the local bourse is a strategic move influenced by the MIIF to involve more locals into the new natural resource discovery.