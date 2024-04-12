Fire on Thursday night destroyed vital documents and properties at the office of the late Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE),Bernard Aborkugya Mensah in Dambai.

The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown but the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has started investigating the incident.

Mr. Aborkugya Mensah, the MCE of Krachi East Municipality passed on April 5, 2024 after just a year in office.

The deceased was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace late MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu who died in September 2022.

Assistant Divisional Officer 1 (ADO1), Stephen Agortor of the Dambai Fire Command, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He told GNA that at about 2200 hours, last night, a good Samaritan, who was passing by prompted the Service.

ADO1 Agortor said they were able to bring the fire under control, but everything in the office got burnt.

He said his office is working assiduously to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, public view on the disaster is split, with some suspecting arson and others alleging a power outage.

