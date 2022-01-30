Traditional rulers in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region on Thursday held a memorial service in honour of victims of an explosion at Apiate.

The rulers also performed rituals to pacify the gods of the land, pray for the souls of the departed, and for the preservation of the lives of survivors.

The rites were led by Nana Ataa Brembi II, Chief of Bepo under whose jurisdiction Apiate falls.

Reverend Kofi Odobil, who was also present at the ceremony, urged survivors to be thankful to God despite the havoc wreaked on them.

The Apiate town was wiped off on Thursday, January 2022, when an explosive-laden truck collided with a motorcycle, leading to a large blast.

ALSO READ:

The incident claimed 14 lives with scores injured while property, were destroyed.

The devastation has also affected the livelihoods of residents in and around the town with many yet to come to terms with the unfortunate situation.

Play the audio above for more: