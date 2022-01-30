Two persons on a motorbike have been confirmed dead after crashing with a truck on Accra to Akosombo Highway in the Eastern Region.



The deceased persons are Amoako Osae Emmanuel, a teacher at Akrade Presby School, and Ketsi Cecil, a manager at Adi Lake, all in the Asuogyaman District.



One other pillion passenger, Gladys Asare, is in critical condition at the VRA Hospital.



According to reports, the three were on a motorbike going home at about 5:00 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022, however, the rider Amoako Osae Emmanuel, now deceased, made a wrong overtaking but unfortunately the motorbike hit the rear tyre of the vehicle and the impact caused the motorbike to collide with the oncoming Ashok Truck.

READ ALSO:





The woman fell while the motorbike was staggering before it finally crashed under the moving truck.



The two died instantly while the woman sustained a serious injury.



The bodies have been deposited at the VRA Hospital morgue while the injured is receiving treatment at the same Hospital.