The family of late former Defence Minister, Mark Woyongo, will today, January 31, 2024, hold a remembrance service in his honour.

The solemn ceremony will take place at the Christ the King Church in Cantonments, Accra.

The former Upper East Regional Minister died on Wednesday 17th January, 2024 at the Bank of Ghana(BoG) Hospital.

Mr Woyongo was 78 years.

The news of his demise came barely a month after he buried his son, Kenneth Kwotua, who died at age 49.

ALSO READ: