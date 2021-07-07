Reggae artiste, Shasha Marley, won the hearts of many with his dramatic appearance at the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

This was during the first session of a three-day All-Night Praise held in memory of the late Nigeria televangelist, Temitipe Balogun (TB) Joshua.

The event, which took place at the church auditorium in Lagos State, pulled a mammoth crowd to eulogise the man of God.

He led patrons through a powerful reggae ministration.

The captivating performance knocked patrons off their seats and they danced rhythmically to the songs.

Watch the video attached below:




