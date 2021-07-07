Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has endorsed the one million waste bin distribution initiative by waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL).

This, he said, is part of his contribution to ensure Accra, which is the capital city, is clean.

The Ga Mantse made the pledge when management of Zoomlion paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra.

The visit was to strengthen the relationship between Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) and the Ga Traditional Council.

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Gloria Opoku-Anti, led the delegation which included the Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, ZGL, Madam Emma Adwoa Appiah Osei-Duah, General Manager, Metropolitan Waste and Allied Services, Ernest Morgan Acquah, Corporate Affairs Manager, Daniel Ohene Obeng, Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer, Jephtah Tetteh, Personal Assistant to the MD, Mrs Grace Mensah, and Edmond Otu-Yeboah, Officer in charge of Audio-visuals.

According to Mrs Opoku-Anti, the visit was to formally congratulate King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II on his enstoolment and further discuss areas for collaboration.

She said the chieftaincy institution was a very important stakeholder in the fight against bad environmental practices within communities and the country as a whole.

She, therefore, appealed to traditional leaders to use their influence to help keep their environs clean.

She also used the opportunity to explain to the Ga Mantse and his elders her company’s 1 Million Bin initiative.

She said having bins in homes will help reduce the incidence of indiscriminate dumping.

“Equally, it will curb the spread of communicable diseases such as malaria, diarrhoea, and cholera just to mention a few,” she added.

She said the project will promote eco-tourism and generate employment as well as revenue for the nation.

Mrs Opoku-Anti called on the Ga State to maintain the peace in the national capital, especially when in a few weeks’ time, Gas will be celebrating the annual Homowo festival.

As part of the visit, the company presented items including waste bins, water and assorted drinks and an amount of GH¢20,000.00 to the Ga Mantse.

On his part, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, expressed appreciation to the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and management of Zoomlion for the gesture.

He applauded the company for its various projects embarked upon nationwide.