The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the re-opening of the applications for vote transfer and proxy exercises nationwide for security agencies.

Additionally, the Commission will extend the application for the transfer of votes to 25 public universities and prison facilities.

According to the EC, the exercise will start from Wednesday, July 3, to Friday, July 5, 2024, in all district offices.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, Fred Tetteh.

“This comes to inform the General Public that the Electoral Commission will re-open the Applications for the Transfer of Votes and Proxy Voting across the country for Security Agencies in all its District Offices across the country,” the release noted.

Meanwhile, the applications for special voting will be re-opened for the media and security agencies from Saturday, 6th July, to Sunday, 7th July, 2024.

Below is the statement: