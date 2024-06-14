Staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) remain hopeful ahead of their scheduled meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) today, June 14, to discuss their conditions of service.

The union declared strike and was subsequently called off following a directive from the National Labour Commission to allow negotiations to continue.

The strike had significantly disrupted operations at various NIA centres, leaving many individuals seeking services stranded.

In an interview with Citi News, the Secretary of the NIA staff, Kwabena Adu Kyeremeh said they might declare another strike if today’s meeting does not yield conclusive results.

“It is reasonable and fair compared to what our colleagues in other public or government institutions are receiving comparing their degrees or certificates that we are holding from masters level and first degree and diploma up to SSCE, and then the number of years of experience against what is happening in NIA, then we are going to be okay.

“We are expecting the government to come home with a very good offer. Then we will also accept it in the interest of Mother Ghana. And they [the aggrieved staff] have also indicated to the general public that if today, they are not successful, they will declare the strike on our behalf” he added.

ALSO READ:

Pay us our end-of-service benefits or… – Former MMDCEs

Jakpa cross-examination: Come to court and hear our side of the matter – Deputy AG

Key suspect in Kasoa military officer killing charged with murder