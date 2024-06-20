Deputy Minister of Local Government and Decentralisation, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has launched Ghana’s first Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) for all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in Accra.

The MPI will provide crucial data to guide effective, evidence-based policies and interventions, addressing poverty from multiple dimensions beyond income levels.

Mr Assafuah addressing the media said the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the holistic development of all districts.

“This groundbreaking initiative will provide critical insights for tackling poverty and enhancing policy-making at all levels,” he stated.

The Tafo Member of Parliament (MP) noted that poverty reduction and its eventual eradication remains the central focus of the government.

“As the menace is an outcome of diverse, connected and hierarchical social, psychological, economic, health, political and environmental challenges.

“Its drivers are not only multifaceted, it eradication requires coordinated and sustained multi-sectoral approaches and interventions,” he added.