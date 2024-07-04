The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has endorsed Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called NAPO, as the preferred running mate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 7 presidential election.

Kennedy Osei Nyarko praised Dr. Opoku Prempeh for his unwavering commitment and exceptional abilities, noting his unique combination of hard work, intelligence, and empathy.

In a recent post, he said, “Dr. Opoku Prempeh is a grassroot person, resourceful and hardworking. I knew this day was certainly going to come and the advice you were giving to me on the streets of Paris way back in 2013. Let me unofficially congratulate you until the final announcement is made by the party and flagbearer.”

As Dr. Bawumia moves to present Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s candidacy to the NPP National Council, this endorsement is a significant step in shaping the party’s leadership team for the upcoming election.

The MP urged party members to support Dr. Bawumia’s choice, stressing the importance of unity to achieve victory in the next election.

“Together, we can assemble an impressive team that will guide our country with direction and purpose,” he emphasized.

