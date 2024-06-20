Orange Energies announces it is opening up its digital platform Orange Smart Energies to all energy producers in Africa. The goal is to increase energy inclusion by providing easy, prepaid access to energy through solar kits and smart meters. This IOT platform provides a solution to the profitability challenges faced by energy producers in Africa, by reducing the risk of non-payment.

Developed by Orange and enhanced in 2021, Orange Smart Energies is a software platform now open to all energy producers in Africa and the Middle East that guarantees payment by their customers via mobile money. The business model, based on a partnership between Orange and energy producers, enables Orange Energies to provide a digital service and a distribution network that makes it easier for everyone to access energy in rural areas, down to the last kilometer. This universal platform is the only one on the market that supports both pay-as-you-go solar equipment and prepaid smart meters.

Since its launch in 2017, Orange Energies’ ambition has always been to make energy more accessible by becoming the preferred partner of energy producers in a region of the world where one in two Africans lives without electricity and where electricity companies want to improve the efficiency of accounts receivable collection. Operating in 12 countries (DRC, Madagascar, Cameroon, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, Mali, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Jordan), with more than 300,000 households benefiting from its services every day, Orange Energies continues to expand its customer base and regional coverage across the continent. You can find more information about Orange Energies here: http://apo-opa.co/4b9DVGY.

Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa says: “Using digital technology to improve the energy inclusion of African people has been our ambition since day one. By opening up our Orange Smart Energies platform to all energy producers, we are taking a major step forward in our commitment to universal access to energy in Africa and the Middle East.”

Nat-Sy Missamou, Senior Vice President of Orange Energies for Africa and the Middle East added: “We are working with energy producers to help them sustain their business in African markets. Leveraging existing digital and financial inclusion solutions, our pay-as-you-go service is delivered through a distribution model tailored to African markets.”

