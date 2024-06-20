The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that it will in the coming days embark on a debt collection exercise to help recover all outstanding taxes due the state.

The Authority in a statement said that the exercise will cover all categories of taxpayers as it is advising all persons and companies with outstanding arrears to move now to settle their obligations.

It added that, the Ghana Revenue Authority will use all enforcement tools to retrieve these unpaid taxes after this Friday.

