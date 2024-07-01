The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has formally informed the national executives of his running mate choice.

At a meeting on Monday, July 1, 2024, Dr Bawumia informed the gathering of his nomination of Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for the December 7 presidential election.

The meeting held at the NPP’s headquarters in Asylum Down follows an earlier presentation of the nomination of NAPO as he is popularly known to the Majority Caucus of Parliament.

The nomination, however, awaits the decision of the National Council which is the final approval.

