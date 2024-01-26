The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in Asante Akyem South constituency in the Ashanti region are calling for increased security for Saturday’s parliamentary primaries.

According to them, one of the aspirants is organizing macho men to disrupt the polls if he doesn’t win.

The Asante Akyem South constituency NPP delegates are set to vote for their preferred candidate to represent them.

The party executives claim they have heard rumours that, Bice Osei Kuffuor popularly known as Obour is organizing macho men who will cause chaos if he loses.

They have appealed to the Regional and District Police Commands to enhance security measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

They have therefore called on national executives to swiftly address the issue.

These statements were made during a press conference at Asante Akyem Adomfe.