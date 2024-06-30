The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has confirmed that the majority caucus fully supports Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s decision to select Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the upcoming December elections.

The confirmation comes following a private meeting between Afenyo-Markin and Dr Bawumia on Friday, June 28, held at the Vice President’s residence.

The discussion centred on Dr Bawumia’s choice of a running mate and its implications for their electoral strategy.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Afenyo-Markin emphasised the caucus’s unanimous endorsement of Dr Bawumia’s selection.

He noted that after Dr Bawumia informed the caucus of his decision, extensive consultations were held, leading to overwhelming support for the chosen candidate.

Mr Afenyo-Markin highlighted the confidence within the majority caucus regarding Dr Opoku Prempeh’s capabilities and contributions, indicating a unified stance as they prepare for the upcoming political contest.