The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has condemned the assault on staff of the Suhum Government Hospital by the family of a deceased patient.

In a statement, GMA said these acts of impunity tend to make it difficult for health workers to accept postings to some facilities and further derail its efforts to encourage doctors to accept postings to deprived areas.

GMA noted that, procedures exist to resolve any concerns or grievances about issues that may occur in any health facility rather than resorting to violence.

The Association has therefore called on the Police administration to immediately investigate the incident and bring all perpetrators to book.

However, GMA has warned that if the threats and acts that threaten the lives of doctors and other health professionals and properties persist, they will have no choice than to ensure that doctors leave such facilities if their safety cannot be guaranteed.



The incident reportedly occurred in the hospital’s emergency ward on Wednesday, June 26, where several health professionals were physically assaulted, and sliding windows were damaged.

According to sources, the deceased, a 29-year-old miner, was involved in an accident near the Top Oil fuel station in Suhum in the Eastern Region while returning from Accra to Anyinam on the same day.

He was rushed to Suhum Hospital for treatment but unfortunately passed away.

Following his death, the family accused the hospital staff of negligence and failing to transfer him to the Eastern Regional Hospital for more advanced treatment.

They informed some friends of the deceased, who later stormed the hospital and physically assaulted the nurses on duty.

