The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has welcomed the two lawsuits filed against him by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Freddie Blay and his son, Kwame Blay.

In two separate lawsuits, the Blays sued Okudzeto Ablakwa for defamatory publications, falsely implicating them in the alleged theft of state property.

While Kwame Blay’s lawsuit is solely against the North Tongu MP, Freddie Blay’s suit also names Media General and Johnnie Hughes as defendants.

In his complaint, Kwame Blay said he is a distinct individual from his brother, Kwaw, and has no involvement in the activities of the Polo Beach Club or any entity affiliated with it.

He categorically stated that, he has never dealt with Loic Devos Jnr, who is currently in a legal dispute with one of his brother’s businesses, Press Xpress.

He claims that Ablakwa’s allegations of him stealing state land and being involved in a scheme to cheat Loic are entirely false and have significantly damaged his business and reputation.

His father, Freddie Blay also alleged that, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s actions were motivated by malice, given the proximity to elections, and were aimed at ruining his hard-earned reputation.

He also claims that Media General and Johnnie Hughes published untruths intended to tarnish his reputation.

In response to the lawsuits, Mr. Ablakwa in a post on X remarked that “Justice does not always belong to those who are first to seek refuge in the courts — if you doubt this, ask the double identity champion.”

He commended the former NPP Chairman for opting to resolve the matter in court.

“They say better late than never — even though I am yet to be served, this is great news after many weeks of countless threats” he said.

Mr. Ablakwa further indicated that, no matter the intimidation tactics, “state capture shall surely be defeated.”

They say better late than never — even though I am yet to be served, this is great news after many weeks of countless threats. The battle to reclaim Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront just got exciting. Justice does not always belong to those who are first to seek refuge in the… pic.twitter.com/tU7JXvbf6r — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) July 1, 2024

READ ALSO: