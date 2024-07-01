A beneficiary of the defunct Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCo), Deborah Enam Sogbey, has staged a one-man demonstration over the government’s failure to pay their 8-month arrears following the termination of their contract.

Clad in red, Deborah on Monday morning marched from Anloga Junction, through to Adum and made a final stop at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to hand a petition.

Although she missed the window to hand over the petition to the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Deborah expressed determination to get the needed attention.

She said life has become difficult for her after their contract was terminated, adding she can barely fend for herself.

ALSO READ: