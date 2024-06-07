Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has appealed to government to immediately pay arrears owed members of the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCo).

The NABCo trainees have been chasing government for arrears, spanning several months, despite the completion of the programme.

But in an interview, Nana Akomea who is also the Deputy Chairperson of the Campaign Team for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the situation is embarrassing.

He stated that, it was a huge stigma that must be corrected immediately.

Nana Akomea was hopeful the government will do the needful.

“It’s a stigma that government must correct quickly. I am saying that government should correct it quickly by paying them. It is an embarrassment. And I’m hoping that they will be paid very soon,” he said on Accra-based 3FM.

