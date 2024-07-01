Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) coach in the Oti Region Daniel Aboagye, has appealed to the government to give equal opportunities to private schools in the region.

According to him, fostering a culture of innovation and creativity in schools is crucial for the country’s development and competitiveness in the global arena.

He emphasised the importance of nurturing young talents in STEM fields and providing them with the necessary resources and support to thrive.

Daniel Aboagye made the appeal when Good Samaritan International School at Pia Kantaga in the Biakoye District innovated a Vertical Farming Technology as part of activities to promote academic excellence.

The innovation not only demonstrated the students knowledge and skills in STEM subjects but also highlighted the potential for private schools to contribute to the advancement of science and technology in the country.

He noted that, the vertical farming technology innovation serves as a reminder of the untapped potential in private schools and the need for greater support from the government.

The STEM coach has therefore called the government to level the playing field by providing equal opportunities to all schools, regardless of their ownership status.

Head teacher of the school, Good Samaritan Nunyong stressed the importance of STEM subjects in preparing students for the future job market and urged the government to provide funding and resources to private schools to improve their STEM programs.

The students echoed this sentiment, stating that they want access to better equipment and technology to further their learning in STEM.

They also expressed a desire for more opportunities for hands-on learning and real-world applications of STEM concepts.

