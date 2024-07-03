The Electoral Commission(EC) has changed the date for the 2024 Voters Exhibition Exercise.

The exercise was initially scheduled to begin on August 1, but has been rescheduled to August 20 and will end on August 27, 2024.

The EC in a statement explained that, the rescheduling was necessary due to the mop-up voter registration exercise, to take place from August 1 to August 3, 2024.

The Commission has therefore encouraged all citizens to participate in the Exhibition Exercise to ensure their details are correctly recorded and to confirm their eligibility to vote in the upcoming elections.

