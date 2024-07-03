Ambulance trial: I will come out victorious – Jakpa

The third accused in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, Richard Jakpa, is confident he will emerge victorious.

He believes the evidence presented in court supports his position and is optimistic it will convince the court beyond reasonable doubt.

In an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on July 3, when the host, Elton John Brobbey asked why he always wore a smile when he could potentially be jailed, he retorted, “Well, I don’t think so because of the evidence that I have adduced in court. I am very confident that I will come out victorious based upon the evidence in court.”

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa are on trial for willfully causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state, through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health, among other charges.

In April, Richard Jakpa, under cross-examination, revealed that the Attorney General had been contacting him at unusual hours to solicit testimony against the Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson.

This revelation has sparked discussions among Ghanaians, with some individuals calling for the resignation of Attorney General Godfred Dame.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) publicly played a 16-minute tape featuring a conversation between the Attorney General and Richard Jakpa.

Subsequently on June 13, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, the trial judge in the case, admitted the audio recording involving the Attorney-General and Mr Jakpa into evidence.

WhatsApp chats between the two were also admitted into evidence. So far, the prosecution has completed its cross-examination of Richard Jakpa, the third accused.

