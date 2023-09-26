A political science lecturer at KNUST, Dr Amoako Baah, has said the Council of Elders and the presidency have pushed the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, out of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This follows Mr Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP effective September 25, 2023, and his decision to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

Delivering his address, Mr Kyerematen noted that even though he conducted himself well in the party in the lead-up to the super delegates’ conference, the decision of the NPP’s National Council was unmeritorious and unconstitutional.

Speaking on Morning Starr, the political science lecturer said the special delegates election was not free and fair.

“I wasn’t surprised when you put hurdles in the way of someone, he will start building ladders in order to climb those walls you put there. If you make the competition free, fair, and honest, nobody will be upset” Dr. Baah said.

The political science lecturer indicated that, politics in the country now goes for the highest bidder.

