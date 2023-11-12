The football fraternity in Ghana has been hit with sad news following the tragic death of Black Stars striker, Raphael Dwamena.

The 28-year-old was confirmed dead after he lost consciousness in the 23rd minute during the league match between his side Egnatia and Partizan and was immediately taken to the hospital on Saturday, November 11.

Dwamena, however, did not survive upon arrival at the hospital leading to the unfortunate incident.

His death was subsequently confirmed by the Albanian Football Association through a statement minutes after the incident.

“The Albanian Football Federation expresses deep sorrow for the tragedy that occurred today during the 13th-week match of the ‘Abissnet Superiore,’ Egnatia-Partizani,” the statement said.

“Footballer Raphael Dwamena lost consciousness during the match, and after the initial medical intervention on the field, he was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Despite immediate intervention by specialist doctors and all subsequent efforts to revive him, unfortunately, the footballer has passed away.

“AFBF extends its deepest condolences to the Dwamena family and the Egnatia club for this great loss, an event that has shocked the entire Albanian football community.

“The Football Federation announces that all scheduled matches for this weekend in all football championships in Albania will be postponed to a later date.”

Following the confirmation Dwamena’s death, former and current players of the senior national team have paid tributes to the striker.

Rest well brother 💔💔💔. Hmmmm life 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/CUONecuvgX — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 11, 2023

Rest well Raphael ..he just wanted to play football -Rapha was a very prayerful person great personality Inside out 🙏🏿🤲🏿 Indeed we belong to Allah and indeed to him, we will return.-My sympathies and condolences to the entire family 🙏🏿🙏🏿🤲🏿🤲🏿May his soul rest in perfect peace pic.twitter.com/eEsP9BPuks — Anthony Baffoe 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@AnthonyBaffoe) November 11, 2023

Raph rest easy bro 💔



Never to be forgotten ! pic.twitter.com/8uWRpIDL1Q — baba abdul-rahman (@babarahmangh) November 11, 2023

