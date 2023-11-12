Outspoken Ghanaian politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has backed Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kurt Okraku to make football in the country great again.

According to him, the country’s return to the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar was icing on the cake and remains confident that Kurt Okraku will lead the four-time African champions to yet another global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“This is for my own brother, Kurt Okraku, I pray for him all the time. We came to the world to leave a legacy, so everything that has to do with football has to do with him. He has filled a huge shoe by replacing Kwesi Nyantakyi,” he said in an interview on Adom FM.

“Ghana sports is now with him and whatever he has to do to ensure we progress, he needs to do it. With our coach, if he is doing well he should keep him but if it is otherwise, he should let him go. However, I pray for Kurt to succeed and I am confident he will lead us to success,” he added.

Chairman Wontumi as popularly known is the Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.