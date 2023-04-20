Ministry Of Works and Housing says it has made significant progress in efforts to mitigate flood risks and reduce the incidence of flooding in flood-prone communities through the 2018 and 2020 National Flood Control Programme.

Addressing a press conference, the sector minister, Francis Asenso Boakye, disclosed that his outfit has deployed all resources available to construct new drains and improve existing ones with a focus on vulnerable communities ahead of the rainy season.

He said the design of the flood early warning system has been completed and processes for the engagement of a service provider will be finalised for deployment to be effected before the major rainy season sets in.

Through the initiative, people living in flood-prone communities in the Greater Accra Region will benefit from the advance notice of flooding to enable them to take steps to protect their lives and properties.

He observed that while progress has been made, there is a need to improve drainage infrastructure in many other communities, dredge drainage channels and water bodies and continue with the flood control programme.

He noted the ministry has identified human activities that undermine the impact of government’s investment to mitigate flood risks.

ALSO READ:

Meteo predicts flash floods in these areas

Scores of residents displaced, others trapped as Weija and its environs flood

He stressed the need for citizens to support government’s efforts by respecting rules and regulations governing settlement planning and avoid development in waterways and drainage buffers.