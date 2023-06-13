Medeama SC coach, Augustine Evans Adotey, has said he is ready to face Al Ahly and other stellar clubs as he leads his side to participate in the CAF Champions League next season.

The Mauve and Yellow were crowned champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season with a 3-0 win over Tamale City at Akoon Park on Sunday.

Medeama will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season following their title triumph.

According to Adotey, he is ready to face any top side in the competition next season.

He added that his side is capable of beating Champions League record winners, Al Ahly and other top clubs.

“Why not? We can also go far in the competition. We can emulate what Ahly and the rest have done in the competition. We are not scared by any of these clubs,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“It is all about the game plan and commitment of your players. So we are not thinking about whether it is Al Ahly or whichever club. We just believe that we can do it.”

Adotey has been involved in all of the side’s title triumphs since 2013 – winning two FA Cups, Super Cup and now the Premier League.

