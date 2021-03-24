Songstress MzVee has got tongues wagging after posting photos of herself in the arms of actor Elikem the Tailor.

The photos were taken at a location believed to be a recreational park as they rest on a ‘lovers’ bench’

The duo could be seen in a pose where they had to embrace each other as they smile wistfully.

Both rocking colorful outfits, Elikem assured MzVee ‘It’s You Alone’ while starring into her soul as she enjoys the gesture.

You alone is the title of MzVee’s new love song, for which the two were shooting its visuals.

Photos below: