A groom in Kaduna State, Sulaiman Muhammad, has explained why he married the fiancée of his elder brother, Abubakar, an Airforce officer who died two weeks to his wedding.



The groom, who got married to Hajara Ahmad on Saturday, March 20, told BBC pidgin that the family of the bride had sent a message to his family informing them of the bride’s interest in him.



According to him: “Abubakar was my immediate elder brother and I loved him very much. His death still hurts me so much. What happened was that, after his death, the fiancée’s family sent a message to my family. And the message is that the lady said she likes me and instead of calling off the wedding that was just three weeks away, it would be better I replace my brother, and today we are husband and wife.”

The groom, who confessed he had a lover prior to the proposal, said everything that happened was destined, including the death of his brother, adding he is happy with the outcome.

“Both families are in support of what we did and that is the most important thing.

My friend showed me some of the comments on social media but I’m not moved at all because God has already blessed our wedding. It rained on our wedding day to show God’s blessings,” he said.



Recall that Mr Abubakar was killed during a gun duel with armed bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari on Saturday, February 13.