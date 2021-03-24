Kumawood actress, Gloria Kani, has wowed social media users with new stunning photos from her ordination as Reverend Minister.

Miss Kani, who has featured in a number of movies, quit acting to chase her new love in 2019.

She took to her Instagram to share adorable photos as she reflects on the journey so far.

She further posted a photo grid which featured her lifestyle prior to pursuing God’s work.

In one of her photos, she captioned: “The journey from 2019 has ended in praise glory be to God.”

Many fans, who have sighted the images, have sent congratulatory messages coupled with prayers for a successful endeavour.