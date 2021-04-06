Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has revealed a high ranking member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) alerted him about a planned assassination against him.

According to him, the assassins have been dumped in his home region, Cape Coast to find and kill him at all costs.

To this end, he believes but for his guardian angel’s timely alert, he would have been dead.

Allotey Jacobs (L) and Ken Agyapong

The educated fisherman, who has fallen out with the party, believes they are now after him because they fear he might spill their secrets to the Ghanaian populace.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, the social commentator, who refused to disclose where he is hiding now, named the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as his informant.

To him, coming from a man he respects and holds in high esteem, he cannot take his caution for granted and so will also tread cautiously.

“Don’t take my assassination for a joke. Kennedy Agyapong was the one who spoke to me and alerted me that the NDC has sent assassins to kill me. Coming from him and knowing the kind of information he puts out there, it is a big deal and so I won’t joke with it and I won’t disclose my location now to anyone,” he said.