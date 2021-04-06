The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced Wednesday, May 5, 2021, as a new reopening date for Senior High School (SHS) 3 students.

All schools in the country went on a break for the Easter festivities on Thursday, April 1 and were expected to return today, Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

However, the development, according to the outfit, comes on the back of a proposal by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools.

The GES explained the changes apply to schools both on the single and double track system.

The outfit disclosed this in a Facebook post, stating that further details would be announced.

It said all other arrangements on the academic calendar remain unchanged.

