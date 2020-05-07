The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented 2,600 nose masks to driver unions as part of efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Out of the 2,600 nose masks, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) received 800 whilst Progressive Transport Owners’ Association had 600.

Cooperative Transport Union and Concerned Drivers Association received 400 nose masks each for onward distribution to their respective drivers.

Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said the donation was to ensure drivers complied with the compulsory wearing of nose mask directive.

Industrial relations officer of GPRTU, Abbas Ibrahim Morro assured the items would be put to good use.