Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor, has revealed the reason behind appointing veteran coach, David Duncan as his assistant Black Stars coach.

Coach Akonnor, who is on a two-year deal, says he did not need a yes-man but someone who is direct and without evasion to work with.

According to the former Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC and AshantiGold head trainer, Mr Duncan perfectly suited the description.

“I was looking for someone who could look at me and tell me I am wrong or right.

“Someone who would be honest with me on what I do. Duncan was that man,” coach Akonnor told Joy FM.

The two coaches have, in separate times, managed AshantiGold SC, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the past.

Mr Akonnor’s appointment as the head coach of the Ghana senior national team was made public on January 15, 2020.

He is yet to taste his first official game due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has halted sporting events.

Mr Akonnor is on a $25,000 monthly salary and has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.